  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Conservation

Conservation Foundation Protects 543 Acres in the Myakka Region

Conserving the land enables the core of the 2,500-acre Tatum Sawgrass marsh to be restored, and will reduce flooding downstream, increase habitat for animals, and improve the health and vitality of the Myakka River.

By Staff 7/18/2019 at 10:59am

Tatum Sawgrass Marsh

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has announced the permanent protection of the 543-acre Murphy Marsh within the Manatee County Myakka River watershed region. This land is in the most threatened portion of the watershed, and links three Myakka River conservation areas: the 1,143-acre Triangle Ranch, the 1,213-acre Lettuce Lakes property, and the Conservation Foundation’s newly conserved 38-acre Tatum Sawgrass Scrub Preserve. Conserving Murphy Marsh enables the core of the 2,500-acre Tatum Sawgrass marsh to be restored, and will reduce flooding downstream, increase habitat for animals such as the wood stork, deer, and snook, and improve the health and vitality of the Myakka River. The endangered Florida panther is also documented as traversing the area. Protecting large tracts of private property like Murphy Marsh is critical to maintaining water quality as water flows off the land into the Myakka River and through the more than 40 miles of protected lands that buffer the river before it flows into the Charlotte Harbor estuary.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provided critical funding, and will hold the perpetual conservation easement and provide additional funding for restoration. This protection success was also made possible by the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, The Gardener Foundation, the Felburn Foundation, the Myakka River Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation, the Disney Conservation Fund, Skip and Janis Swan, and the Everett W. Erdoesy & Gretha M. Erdoesy Foundation.

The Conservation Foundation is facilitating a landscape-scale restoration plan based on comprehensive hydrologic modeling of the entire Upper Myakka River watershed. The protection of Murphy Marsh is the essential link in this restoration plan.

Filed under
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast
Show Comments

News & City Life

