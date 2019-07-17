Plaza Construction Appointed Construction Manager of New Golden Gate Point Condos

A rendering of the Evolution condo building. Image: Courtesy Photo

Plaza Construction was selected as the construction manager for the Evolution condominium development, located at 111 Golden Gate Point in Sarasota. The firm has played a role in building corporate headquarters, commercial properties, healthcare centers, universities, infrastructure, transportation facilities, museums, retail spaces, hospitality and residential buildings, including One Thousand Museum, MTA Fulton Center, Brooklyn Navy Yard and 11 Times Square. The firm is headquartered in New York with regional offices in New Jersey, Miami, Tampa and Washington, D.C.

DSDG Architects LLC is the architect for the eight-story building, consisting of 20 units ranging in size from 2,071 square feet to 3,519 square feet. Golden Gate Point sits between downtown Sarasota and the city’s bayfront.

Groundbreaking is set for November.