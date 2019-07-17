PGT Innovations Recognized as Florida Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Award Finalist

Employees at PGT Innovations Image: Courtesy Photo

Venice-based PGT Innovations was selected as one of four finalists in the Florida Sterling Council's Business Excellence Awards in the category of “Corporate-Backed Companies With More Than 200 Employees.” During the awards ceremony, which celebrates the manufacturing industry, PGT was recognized for its finalist status and also awarded the runner-up position in the category. In total, over 110 nominations were received across six categories.

The Florida Sterling Council and FloridaMakes collaborate on the statewide awards to recognize the state’s high-performing manufacturers. Companies were judged on six criteria categories: leadership, strategic planning, customers, measurement, analysis, and knowledge management, workforce and operations. Florida Sterling-trained examiners and representatives knowledgeable of manufacturing contributed their time and expertise to evaluate nominations, including site visits and management interviews for semi-finalists.