Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College Receives $1 Million Endowment

Ringling College of Art and Design today announced the receipt of a $1 million endowment grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation to support the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Ringling College and its mission to enrich the lives of mature adults in Sarasota and Manatee counties by providing outstanding educational programs. The program was formed in December 2017 when the Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy (RCLLA) was awarded an initial $100,000 grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation, which is based in San Francisco and dedicated to improving quality of life through higher education and the arts. At that time, RCLLA was renamed the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College to commemorate its inclusion in the national network of 123 exceptional lifelong learning programs supported by the Osher Foundation, including American University, Florida State, Johns Hopkins, and many of the Ivy League and Big 10 colleges and universities.



OLLI at Ringling College provides affordable educational and social interaction programs that cover a broad spectrum of topics and are rich in intellectual stimulation, often interactive in scope, and worthy of academic consideration. OLLI at Ringling College is a division of the Ringling College School of Continuing Studies.