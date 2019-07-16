USFSM Names Corey Posey New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Corey Posey Image: Courtesy Photo

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee has named Corey L. Posey to the newly created position of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Posey has spent 19 years in higher education, most recently as director of the Office of Student Life at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland. He began his duties at USFSM on July 8.

In his new role at USFSM, Posey will provide guidance and collaboration for initiatives, programs and trainings for the campus and Sarasota-Manatee community in order to promote a culture of inclusion and equity as it relates to diversity issues. He will work collaboratively with the USF System Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity to share best practices and leverage resources. The position grew from the work of both the Community Diversity Advisory Council and the USFSM Chancellor’s Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, chaired by Phil Wagner, PhD, assistant regional vice chancellor of Academic Affairs and a communications studies faculty member in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences.