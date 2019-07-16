Studio Pop-up Art Shows Enliven Summer in Burns Court

Linda Richici's Sun Setting on the Cloud. Image: Courtesy 530 Burns Gallery

Looking for something visually pleasing to enjoy during this long hot summer? Two venues and four artists in Burns Court are offering a special three-day “studio pop-up” event that might fit the bill.

530 Burns Gallery has scheduled a pop-up of the work of Sarasota artist Linda Richici, who paints landscape scenes featuring vibrant colors and layers of texture, often created in plein air. She will set up her studio and paint in the gallery July 26-28, with the exhibition opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. July 26. (Other Burns Court businesses will stay open late for the event as well.) The gallery hours for the pop-up are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. In addition, the exhibition featuring her work will continue through Sept. 5.

Vicki Chelf's Florida Fun. Image: Courtesy Vicki Chelf

At Burns Court’s Andrew Ford Art and Sarasota Trading Company, three artists will take part in the three-day pop-up event July 26-28. Photographer Nancy Guth, whose work focuses on flowers and plants; painter Vicki Chelf, whose works will depict old toys in a shadowed, somber setting; and painter Janet Mishner, who says her dog-themed paintings are “shamelessly anthropomorphic,” will all have new works on view here. Again, these three artists will be working during the three days, so it’s a chance to catch them in the process of creating art.

Nancy Guth's Fiddlehead's Hold Me Tight. Image: Courtesy Nancy Guth

Janet Mishner's Jimmy Chew. Image: Courtesy Janet Mishner

