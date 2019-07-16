Stock Development Pledges $75,000 to Support Brain Health Initiative

Luxury home builder Stock Development has pledged a sponsorship of $75,000 over three years to The Brain Health Initiative at Lakewood Ranch. The Brain Health Initiative was formed by The Academy for Brain Health and Performance in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital. Together with Lakewood Ranch, the goal is to create a multi-disciplinary community of scientists and clinicians who will work with residents of the Lakewood Ranch community to uncover the factors that affect brain health and performance, as well as discern, develop, and implement interventions aimed at optimizing brain health throughout the lifespan.

Stock Development has completed multiple residences within the Lakewood Ranch area in villages including The Concession, Country Club East and The Lake Club.