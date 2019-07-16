  1. News & City Life
Frontier Airlines Adds Nonstop Service to Trenton, New Jersey

The airline will also increase the number of flights to Cleveland and Philadelphia this winter.

By Staff 7/16/2019 at 2:55pm

Frontier has added nonstop flights from SRQ to Trenton, New Jersey.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announced new nonstop service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN), and an increase in flights—from two to three—to Cleveland and Philadelphia this winter. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $49, available at flyfrontier.com.  The new service is seasonal, frequency and times are subject to change.

 

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

