Frontier Airlines Adds Nonstop Service to Trenton, New Jersey

Frontier has added nonstop flights from SRQ to Trenton, New Jersey. Image: Courtesy Photo

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announced new nonstop service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) to Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN), and an increase in flights—from two to three—to Cleveland and Philadelphia this winter. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $49, available at flyfrontier.com. The new service is seasonal, frequency and times are subject to change.