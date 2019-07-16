Weekly planner
A Bonbon-Making Class, Keto Food Prep and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events
The lineup includes a one-year anniversary festival at Mellow Mushroom and live music at Mandeville Beer Garden.
Hand-Painted Bonbons Class at Banyan Tree Chocolate & Café
Saturday, July 20
Banyan Tree Chocolate & Café is hosting a hands-on class with its own master chocolatier, Morag Reid, this Saturday, July 20. Starting at 2 p.m., Reid will teach attendees how to make their own molded bonbons using classic techniques. At the end, take home your own box of hand-painted white chocolate vanilla bonbons in a dark chocolate shell. The class is $65 a person, and you can get tickets here.
One Year Anniversary Festival at Mellow Mushroom
Saturday, July 20
Mellow Mushroom is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Sarasota area this Saturday, July 20, with a party you won’t want to miss. Starting at 1 p.m., listen to live music by the Chris Walker band and enjoy local craft beers and vendors. To find out more about the food and drink specials and all the entertainment, check out the event page here.
Sunday Sunset Jams With Sean Walsh at Mandeville Beer Garden
Sunday, July 21
This Sunday, July 21, musician Sean Walsh will be playing at Mandeville Beer Garden. Take in the live music while enjoying menu items like salmon sliders and kimchi eggrolls, or the 32 beers the restaurant has on draft. Learn more about the event here.
Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate at Boca
Tuesday, July 23
From 5 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, Boca is hosting its monthly wine, cheese and chocolate pairing event. For $25 a person, choose a glass of wine and then enjoy different suggested pairings of chocolates and cheeses. Make a reservation by calling Boca at (941)-256-3565.
Keto Food Prep Class at Southern Steer Butcher
Tuesday, July 23
Want to try the trendy Keto diet for yourself? Southern Steer Butcher is hosting a Keto food prep class. At the all-inclusive workshop, participants can prepare 10 menu items that will feed up to five people. Starting at 7:30 p.m., make tasty dishes like turkey-stuffed peppers and beef bourguignon for $139 a person. Sign up for the class here.