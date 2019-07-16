Brad Jeffers Named General Manager of the Lake Club

Brad Jeffers Image: Courtesy Photo

Brad Jeffers has been named the General Manager for The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch. In his position, Jeffers will oversee various aspects of Lake Club living and work closely with other members of the team to ensure resident and builder satisfaction and success. He comes to The Lake Club with a deep understanding of hospitality, club management, and community governance, and has long-term experience managing clubs, such as The Ritz-Carlton Club, and implementing hospitality programming. Jeffers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality, restaurant and travel administration from Southern Illinois University and is a designated Florida Community Association Manager.