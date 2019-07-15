Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Surpasses $5 Million in Donations to Florida Nonprofits

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate (CBRRE) has announced that it has surpassed $5 million in donations to more than 425 nonprofit educational, health, welfare, environmental and cultural arts organizations in Florida. Through Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate CARES and its predecessor, Coldwell Banker Cares Community Foundation, affiliated sales associates and employees raise funds through donations from sales commissions, real estate closing transactions, employee payroll deductions, golf tournaments, auctions and other events. CBRRE associates and employees also support local charities by being hands-on, from cooking meals and working on renovation projects to building homes. The major recipients of donations are the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Habitat for Humanity, The American Cancer Society and the YMCA, as well as numerous smaller charities.