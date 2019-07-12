Sarasota and Manatee County Schools Receive 2019 Grades

The Sarasota County School District has earned an A grade by the state of Florida for the 16th consecutive year since grading began in 2004. Sarasota was one of 24 school districts in the state to earn an A grade for the 2018-19 school year. The school district saw improvements in five of 11 categories, including English language arts (ELA) learning gains in the lowest quartile, overall math learning gains, social studies, graduation rate and college and career acceleration. Sarasota County Schools’ overall scores improved by eight points compared to last year and the school district is ranked No. 3 in the state, behind St. John and Gilchrist counties.

Of the 59 Manatee District schools that received school grades from the state (including charter schools), 57 received either an A, B or C grade this year. Only two district schools received a D grade, down from six D schools the previous school year. And for the third consecutive year, not one Manatee District school received an F grade from the state. Additionally, 16 Manatee District schools improved their grades this school year over the previous year, including Palm View Elementary, which vaulted from a D grade in 2018 to an A grade this year. The district itself received a B grade for the third consecutive year, and for the fourth time in the last five years.

To find out more about school grades across the state, visit the FLDOE online.