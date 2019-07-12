Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names Kirstin Fulkerson Senior Vice President for Philanthropy

Kirstin Fulkerson Image: Courtesy Photo

Gulf Coast Community Foundation has promoted Kirstin Fulkerson to senior vice president for philanthropy. Fulkerson will lead the foundation’s work with families, individuals, businesses, and organizations to help them achieve their philanthropic goals. Fulkerson has been part of the Gulf Coast team for 16 years, gaining experience across both the donor engagement and community investment roles of the foundation. For the past 10 years, she has worked directly with Gulf Coast donors and their legal and financial advisors to fulfill their charitable wishes and secure meaningful legacies through philanthropy. She most recently held the title of senior philanthropic advisor.