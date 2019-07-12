Al Dougherty Named Chief Operations Officer of Babcock Ranch

Al Dougherty Image: Courtesy Photo

Syd Kitson, CEO of Kitson & Partners, has announced Al Dougherty as Chief Operations Officer for Babcock Ranch, the United States' first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31. Dougherty will continue in his role as COO of communities for Kitson & Partners, the developer of Babcock Ranch, where he has managed planning, land development and construction for the new town. His expanded duties include overseeing all operations at Babcock Ranch, including land sales, builder partnerships, marketing, ancillary businesses, retail, food and beverage, and business development.

Dougherty, who joined Kitson & Partners in 2013, has more than 30 years of experience in community master plan development, including acquisitions, budgeting, planning and entitlements. Prior to joining Kitson & Partners, Dougherty served as the deputy secretary of land and recreation for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, overseeing 171 state parks and the acquisition of all state lands. His newly expanded role at Babcock Ranch comes on the departure of Rick Severance, who served three years as president of Babcock Ranch.