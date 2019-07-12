A Rare Sarasota School of Architecture Home Hits the Market

The living room of the Elvgren home, featuring a coquina-stone wall. Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders and Company

Some three dozen fans of midcentury modern architecture were treated recently to a rare tour of the Victor Lundy-designed Elvgren residence, thanks to the Sarasota Architectural Foundation and realtor Lenore Treiman of Michael Saunders and Company.

Treiman has the listing for the 3,133-square-foot home and art studio, which Lundy designed in 1959 for Gil Elvgren, an illustrator who became world renowned for his pin-up art—some 500 paintings of curvaceous young women posed in provocative costumes that he produced from the 1930s through early 1970. Elvgren sold his home in 1973 to the family that has owned it ever since.

Priced at $2.75 million, the home set on 1.4 lushly landscaped bayfront acres on south Siesta Key at 7501 Midnight Pass Road. It retains many of its original features, including Ocala block walls and walls of glass, terrazzo floors, clerestory windows, cedar beams and a coquina-stone wall that runs the length of the living room.

A father of the Sarasota School of Architecture, Lundy designed some of Sarasota’s most enduringly beautiful commercial buildings in the 1950s —the Blue Pagoda building, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Bahia Vista Street, the South Gate Community Center and Warm Mineral Springs Motel among them—but he only designed five private residences here.

Lundy was the focus of SAF’s 2016 Sarasota MOD Weekend, and at age 93, he traveled to Sarasota from his home in Texas to participate.

For information about the Elvgren home, contact Lenore Treiman at (941) 356-9642 or visit lenoretreiman.com.