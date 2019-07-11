  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Outdoors

Shell Yeah

Free MarineMax Classes Help Women Boaters Feel More Confident on the Water

The quarterly, small-group classes are taught by U.S. Coast Guard captains.

By Hanna Powers 7/11/2019 at 8:00am

Image: Everett Dennison

Wednesday morning, roughly a dozen women got tips on how to have more confidence while boating at MarineMax's Women on Water class. The free class, which is held quarterly at the Sarasota boat dealership, is taught by U.S. Coast Guard captains who are also certified to teach. The small-group classes are designed to create a comfortable atmosphere for women and focus specifically on powerboats. The class is split into two sections, starting in a classroom and then moving onto the water. Participants can expect to learn boat terminology, how to handle lines and tie knots, docking, rules of the water and safety tips.

Participants learn boat terminology and design during Women on Water

Image: Courtesy Photo

Event coordinator Kelly Paige says the class started with the goal of helping more women feel comfortable driving boats alone without a male counterpart. Women on Water classes take place at all 19 MarineMax locations throughout the U.S. Paige says the classes make learning about boating less intimidating. "Women don't want to feel helpless," Paige says. "Boating is for everyone, not just husbands, and not just captains."

A recent Women on Water class

Image: Courtesy Photo

The class has snowballed since Paige started coordinating it two years ago. "We only have room for 10 to 12 women because we want everyone to get hands-on experience and close instruction, but I have over 30 women calling me each time trying to sign up for classes," Paige says. "We've had to introduce a waiting list!"

Education is a cornerstone of MarineMax. When you purchase a boat from the marina, you also gain access to unlimited lessons on your boat with a captain who is familiar with your specific model.

MarineMax is located at 1601 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. The next Women on Water class will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The classes are very popular and fill up quickly. You can register by going to the MarineMax website, or by calling (941) 388-4411.

Filed under
boats, boating
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Lemon Tree Kitchen Serves 'Clean' Cuisine in the Former Louies Modern

06/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Let's make some black gold

Free Workshop Covers the Ins and Outs of Composting

07/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Iberian eats

New Owners Plan Portuguese Makeover for Italian Restaurant

07/11/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sweet six

Make Your Voice Heard as the City Picks New Roundabout Art

07/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Hi-Tech

Mote Marine Offers a New Virtual Reality Experience for Guests

07/08/2019 By Olivia Letts

Art

The Ringling Will Offer Free Admission to EBT Card Holders

07/11/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 11-17

07/11/2019 By Ilene Denton

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Go fish

The Sixth Annual Lionfish Derby Takes Place This Weekend

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Sea You Soon

Mix-and-Match Bikini Store Is Coming to The Mall at University Town Center

07/12/2019 By Hanna Powers

Treasure Hunter

How to Find Garage Sale Treasures

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Al Dougherty Named Chief Operations Officer of Babcock Ranch

07/12/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Modern Architectural Gem in Lido Shores

07/12/2019 By Robert Plunket

Architecture News

A Rare Sarasota School of Architecture Home Hits the Market

07/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Mattamy Homes Names Rick Severance New President in West Villages

07/11/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Education

Sarasota and Manatee County Schools Receive 2019 Grades

07/12/2019 Photography by Staff

Promotions

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names Kirstin Fulkerson Senior Vice President for Philanthropy

07/12/2019 By Staff

Let's make some black gold

Free Workshop Covers the Ins and Outs of Composting

07/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

COCKTAIL HOUR

Here's What Might Happen at a Transform 2045 Meeting

07/12/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shell Yeah

Free MarineMax Classes Help Women Boaters Feel More Confident on the Water

07/11/2019 By Hanna Powers

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota Recognized as Health Department of the Year by The National Association of County and City Health Officials

07/12/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

07/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Health

First Physicians Group Announces New Lakewood Ranch Facility

07/09/2019 By Staff

Mental Health

First Step of Sarasota, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare Announce Merger

07/09/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe