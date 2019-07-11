County Will Host Series of Transit Development Plan Open Houses

Sarasota County has scheduled three open house events to collect input on its 10-year Transit Development Plan (TDP). The county is required to produce a TDP every 5 years to qualify for transit funding from the state of Florida. All three meetings are open to the public, and residents can stop in at any time during the following hours:

4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port



4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice



4-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Bayfront Community Center, 803 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

The plan also compares operating statistics to other peer transit agencies and identifies outside influences on transit ridership, such as Uber and Lyft. The TDP contains a 10-year implementation plan for transit improvements along with capital, operating costs and revenues.

The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners must approve the TDP, which will then be submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation for its review. The draft plan is expected to come before the commission in August.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at (941) 861-5000 or visit scgov.net (keywords "Sarasota County Area Transit").