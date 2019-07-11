County Approves More Than $2 Million in Tourist Development Cultural/Arts Grants

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County has announced that the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners approved its recommendations for funding of the 2020 Tourist Development Cultural/Arts (TDC/A) Grants. This year, 38 local arts and cultural organizations received $2,078,100.

TDC/A grants come from a portion of the tourist tax dollars collected to fund Sarasota County arts and cultural organizations in order to offer high-quality programming that continues to attract tourists to the area. Grants are available to organizations with recognized ability to produce, present, and promote cultural and arts activities that appeal to tourists. For a complete list of organizations and projects, click here.