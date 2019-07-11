New Owners Plan Portuguese Makeover for Italian Restaurant

A Portuguese seafood stew inside a traditional cataplana Image: Shutterstock

Portugal natives Tito and Liana Vitorino recently purchased downtown Sarasota's Amore Restaurant, and they've got big plans. They want to revamp the eatery's mostly Italian menu by adding a host of Portuguese options, as well as dishes from around the Mediterranean.

The couple has managed the restaurant for several years, and is now in the process of expanding Amore's kitchen, adding a new brick oven to make pizzas and roast meats in the Portuguese style. They're also purchasing hammered copper cataplana cookware, used frequently in Portuguese cooking. The Vitorinos have launched a Kickstarter to help cover the costs of the changes, with the goal of raising $50,000.