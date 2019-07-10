A French Wine Dinner at Mattison's, a 'Shark Awareness' Party and Other Fun Food and Drink Events

A vineyard in the Alsace region of France Image: Shutterstock

Wednesday, July 10

A grape session at D'Corato is a perfect mid-week pick-me-up. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the restaurant is offering a four-course meal complete with wine pairings for $30 a head. Patrons can also enjoy an authentic Italian menu, including fettucine al salmone and arancini. Spots are limited. Reservations can be made here.

Thursday, July 11

Bastille Day happens this Sunday, July 14, and what better way to celebrate French independence than with a special wine dinner at Mattison's Forty-One. With a menu designed by executive chef Paul Mattison, travel six different wine-producing regions of France from the comfort of your table. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the six-course meal starts at $95 a head. Reservations can be made here.

The Fermented Vegan is hosting a course on vegan cheese—no commute necessary. Starting at 6:30 p.m., log onto the online platform Zoom to learn about fermenting your own vegan cheese. From an intensive lecture to a Q&A section, this class is covering all there is to know about dairy-free cheese. Participants will even leave with two recipes to try at home. Register online here.

Saturday, July 13

Sunday, July 14, is Shark Awareness Day. The day before, JDub's is offering rides atop a mechanical shark dubbed Sharky McSharkface. Starting at 5 p.m., JDub's is also serving its classic menu of local brews, and a food truck will start serving food at 6. Attendees can even enter into a raffle for discounted tickets to Mote Marine. Find out more information here.