Williams Parker Partner Michael J. Wilson Reappointed Co-Director of Florida Bar Tax Section

Williams Parker attorney Michael J. Wilson has been reappointed to serve as co-director of the Federal Tax Division of the Florida Bar for the 2019-2020 term. Wilson, a member of Williams Parker’s management committee and the firm's treasurer, practices tax, corporate, and business law, handling tax planning and tax controversy matters and advising clients on significant business transactions. He is certified as a tax specialist by the Florida Bar and handles federal, state and international tax planning matters.