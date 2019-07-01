Southwest Florida Water Management District Appoints New Governing Board Officers

The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect a new slate of officers for the 2019-2020 term. They are Mark Taylor, chair; Michelle Williamson, vice chair; Joel Schleicher, secretary; and Kelly S. Rice, treasurer. Schleicher represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties. The new officers will serve a one-year term beginning 24 hours before the next Governing Board meeting. Governing Board members are unpaid, citizen volunteers who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. The Governing Board sets policy for the district, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met.