Sarasota-Manatee Detailer Named to Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle's Museum of Flight

Bo Mortensen Image: Courtesy Photo

Bradenton detailer Bo Mortensen, of Pure Detailers Professional Detailing Service, has been picked for the 2019 Air Force One detailing team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight. The original Air Force One presidential jet from 1959 is currently in preservation stages after 15 years of restoration. He has been selected from hundreds of detailers nationwide by Air Force One's original detailer, Renny Doyle of Detailing Success. Doyle announced this year’s 55-person ahead of the Independence Day holiday, and he will lead the weeklong project at the museum, July 7-14. Mortensen received his detailing business, paint correction, headlight repair, and ceramic coatings certification from Doyle last year, as well as dual certifications from the International Detailing Association. Based out of Bradenton, he services customers in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.