Coldwell Banker's Roger Pettingell Recognized Among Nation's Top 1,000 Agents by "REAL Trends" Report
Pettingell is affiliated with Coldwell Banker’s Residential Real Estate’s Longboat Key office.
Roger Pettingell has been ranked No. 128 among the top 1,000 real estate agents and teams in the United States, as announced in the 2019 REAL Trends “The Thousand” report published in The Wall Street Journal. Pettingell is affiliated with Coldwell Banker's Residential Real Estate's Longboat Key office and achieved more than $105 million in closed sales volume in 2018.