Five Products That Reduce Takeout Trash

Compostable bowls

Even mega-chains are now using thick bowls made of recycled newspaper. Chipotle transitioned to 100 percent compostable bowls in 2017.

Paper boxes

Takeout containers made of recycled cardboard have been offered at Whole Foods and other stores for years. They’re completely biodegradable.

Fiber clamshell boxes

They may look like Styrofoam, but these bad boys are made of molded and compressed sugarcane fibers, making them compostable and biodegradable.

Aluminum containers

You’ll have to wash these out well before putting them in your recycling bin, but they’re still an upgrade over one-and-done containers.

Carry your own

It’s always worthwhile to urge restaurants to ditch the plastic in their takeout containers, but more and more eco-conscious consumers bring their own to the table.