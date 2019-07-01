Confidence Is Key: Join Us at This Year’s Women of Influence Event

Our annual Women of Influence event is July 17. Image: Shutterstock

On Wednesday, July 17, Sarasota Magazine will celebrate the amazing women in our community. Our annual Women of Influence event will recognize the authenticity and individuality of each woman attending, and guests will learn techniques for building confidence in themselves and others. In a supportive environment, using positive messages to champion women.

Presenting sponsor Zenith Insurance will open the program with an icebreaker that encourages open communication and meeting new people. After introductions, the event will transition into its featured panel discussion, “The Confidence Project: How to Develop the Trait That Makes for a Successful Career and Life.” The panelists will discuss how the roles of women have progressed in each of their fields, as well as topics like “imposter syndrome” (what it is and how to overcome it); the impact of social media on our professional and personal lives; how women can continue to challenge themselves when they are feeling stagnant; and how to combat complicity with self-confidence.

Next, Florida Studio Theatre will present “Finding Your Authentic Self: Words Matter”—all about the dos-and-don’ts of speech patterns. There are strategies and techniques for commanding authority and being taken seriously. FST will liven up the room through a comedic imitation of these tropes.

If you can’t make it for the entire afternoon, join us for cocktails and conversation after the program concludes. Relax and enjoy food and beverages brought to you by local restaurants. Socialize with other community-engaged women. Do some light shopping from local retailers and get excited about complimentary blowouts.

It's bound to be a great event, and you’ll leave feeling empowered. Our goal: to inspire women to be more confident and courageous.

Our Women of Influence event takes place Wednesday, July 17, from 3-6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, click here.