Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

Interior designer Shirley Quinlan

In response to growing architectural demand, Sweet Sparkman Architects has added four architecture and design professionals to its team. The Sweet Sparkman Architects design team now includes new members Casey Allen, AIA; Shane LaMay, AIA, NCARB; Cole Mears, associate AIA and project designer; and Shirley Quinlan; interior designer. “We are excited to see the firm grow with the addition of these talented designers," says John Bryant, principal. "By increasing our staff we are able to better service our existing clients and cultivate new markets.”