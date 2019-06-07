Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Names Development Director

Mary Jo Heider Image: Courtesy Photo

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, recently welcomed Mary Jo Heider as its first development director. Heider brings more than 18 years of experience in fundraising, grant writing and donor relations to the foundation. In her new role, Heider will develop and implement a comprehensive fundraising plan in partnership with the CEO. She will also serve as the organization’s major gift fundraiser, manage its donor relations activities, oversee its event manager and maintain all special events, administer an annual giving program and act as an advocate for the agency.