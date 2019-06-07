  1. News & City Life
Goodwill Manasota Relaunches Ambassador Program

The program is designed to help participants better understand the organization's mission and get involved in community outreach.

By Staff 6/7/2019 at 1:51pm

Image: Shutterstock

Goodwill Manasota has relaunched its Goodwill Ambassadors program in an effort to help the community better understand its operations and mission. In addition to attending a Lunch & Learn program to better understand the organization's operations and mission services, those interested in becoming ambassadors can participate in Goodwill's Speakers Bureau and/or tour guide training; organize a fundraiser or donation drive; provide mock interviewing and resume writing assistance for the Job Connection career services program; serve on event committees; share stories through written, video and social media testimonials; bring a group for a personal shopping experience; invite a business to do a change round-up; and sponsor an ambassador event. To get involved, contact Pavitra Ciavardone at pavitra.ciavardone@gimi.org or (941) 355-2721 ext. 163.

 

