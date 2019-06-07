Philanthropy
Goodwill Manasota Relaunches Ambassador Program
The program is designed to help participants better understand the organization's mission and get involved in community outreach.
Goodwill Manasota has relaunched its Goodwill Ambassadors program in an effort to help the community better understand its operations and mission. In addition to attending a Lunch & Learn program to better understand the organization's operations and mission services, those interested in becoming ambassadors can participate in Goodwill's Speakers Bureau and/or tour guide training; organize a fundraiser or donation drive; provide mock interviewing and resume writing assistance for the Job Connection career services program; serve on event committees; share stories through written, video and social media testimonials; bring a group for a personal shopping experience; invite a business to do a change round-up; and sponsor an ambassador event. To get involved, contact Pavitra Ciavardone at pavitra.ciavardone@gimi.org or (941) 355-2721 ext. 163.