Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 6-12

June 11-Aug. 3

Hula hoop master Alesya Gulevich (she's set three Guiness World Revcords for the most hula hoops spun at once) is among the international circus stars headlining this popular annual show, a collaboration between the Circus Arts Conservatory and Ringling Museum. Bonus for ticket-holders: experience The Ringling’s interactive Circus Museum for just an additional $5. Thru Aug. 3 in the intimate Historic Asolo Theatre.

June 7-23

This wonderfully creative stage adaptation of the Jules Verne classic sends 19th-century British explorer Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant, Passepartout, on a race around the globe. Eight actors deliver 109 characters in a piece from the same U.K. team that brought local audiences Hetty Feather a couple of seasons ago.

Thru June 22

Four public concerts make up Week 2 of this acclaimed classical music festival, with everything from student ensembles to a full-blown symphony orchestra. Guest artists, the Montrose Trio, shown here, perform Thursday evening at Holley Hall. Plan your festival here.

Pauly Shore, Jaime Kennedy

June 6-8

Back-to-back laughs at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, first Thursday night with TV and reality TV star/ film actor/comedian Pauly Shore; then Friday and Saturday nights with Jaime Kennedy, who’s appeared in more than 40 films.

June 6

A free family fun night to celebrate World Oceans Day, with hands-on educational activities courtesy of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, Audubon Society and more. Mote Aquarium is planning World Oceans Day events, too, on Saturday; check them out here. And beach.com has partnered with Sarasota County for a World Oceans Day beach cleanup at Siesta Beach Saturday morning at 8 a.m.