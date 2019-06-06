Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates Elects New Chair and Appoints Two Board Members

The Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates (SANCA), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 business created to manage Nathan Benderson Park, has announced the election of Ronald A. Shapo as chair of its board of directors. The board has also selected two new directors: Randy Mallitz and Michael S. Taaffe.

Ronald A. Shapo Image: Courtesy Photo

Shapo began his career as an accountant, then spent two decades primarily as a trial attorney handling complex business issues, with an emphasis on real estate, public /private partnerships and corporate/ finance. Taaffe is a partner with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP and director of Shumaker’s Broker-Dealer and Data Breach Groups. Mallitz served as president and CEO of divisions of Aearo Technologies for 16 years in the U.S. and Asia; preceding his election to the SANCA board, he served on the board of the Nathan Benderson Community Park Foundation.





