  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Galas

Ringling Museum's 'UnGala' Returns This Year

The popular event was founded in 1986; the most recent one was held in 2009.

By Staff 6/6/2019 at 3:07pm

The UnGala in 2009.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has announced the return of a signature event after a 10-year hiatus: the UnGala gala.

"UnGala 2019: The Evolution" will be held in the Museum of Art Courtyard on Oct. 19, 2019. The event will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first UnGala in 1986, when it debuted as an alternative to formal events, designed to attract a younger crowd. Over the years, UnGala raised funds that The Ringling utilized to restore the Ca’d’Zan, enlarge its art collection, and increase educational efforts and public outreach.

Partygoers may register on The Ringling’s website to receive an invitation to the UnGala. Invitations will be mailed in early August, and online ticket sales will begin shortly thereafter. Sponsorship packages are also available.

Filed under
the john and mable ringling museum of art
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wheels of fortune

New Mexican Food Truck Hits the Streets of Bradenton

2:23pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

See you there

Bar Karaoke, a Wine Tasting and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

06/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Instant hit

A Sarasota Gas Station Boasts a Surprisingly Impressive Selection of Instant Ramen

06/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Brunch Fitness

Five Great Sarasota Brunches

06/04/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 6-12

11:16am By Ilene Denton

Network news

Marketing on Main Flourishes as a Hub for Business and Friendship

06/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Preview

Broadway Musicals Take the Spotlight in the Players' 90th Season

06/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

See you there

Bar Karaoke, a Wine Tasting and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

06/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

4:03pm By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

1:44pm By Staff

Architecture

Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

06/03/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Andrew Tanner Joins Peter G. Laughlin Group

05/31/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Galas

Ringling Museum's 'UnGala' Returns This Year

3:07pm By Staff

Rankings

U.S. News and World Report Ranks Sarasota No. 20 on 'Most Desirable Places to Live in 2019' List

2:27pm By Staff

New Hires

Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates Elects New Chair and Appoints Two Board Members

1:35pm By Staff

Network news

Marketing on Main Flourishes as a Hub for Business and Friendship

06/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

05/31/2019 By Staff

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe