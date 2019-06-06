Ringling Museum's 'UnGala' Returns This Year

The UnGala in 2009. Image: Courtesy Photo

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has announced the return of a signature event after a 10-year hiatus: the UnGala gala.

"UnGala 2019: The Evolution" will be held in the Museum of Art Courtyard on Oct. 19, 2019. The event will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first UnGala in 1986, when it debuted as an alternative to formal events, designed to attract a younger crowd. Over the years, UnGala raised funds that The Ringling utilized to restore the Ca’d’Zan, enlarge its art collection, and increase educational efforts and public outreach.

Partygoers may register on The Ringling’s website to receive an invitation to the UnGala. Invitations will be mailed in early August, and online ticket sales will begin shortly thereafter. Sponsorship packages are also available.