Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

639 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

A new-construction home boating and golfing community of Key Royale in Holmes Beach has sold for $3.75 million, the highest price ever for a bayside residence on Anna Maria Island. The four-bedroom, 3,883-square-foot home, built in 2008, is at 639 Key Royale Drive. It had been listed at $3.8 million. Judie Berger of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the buyer and seller.

“Not only was this the highest residential bayside sale, but there have been only three other sales on the bayside of Anna Maria Island recorded over $3 million, with the highest previous sale at $3.2 million,” Berger said in a release. “This price demonstrates the strength of the market and the demand for bayfront real estate in a highly desirable location.”