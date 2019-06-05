Local Wealth Advisor Earns CFP Designation

Timothy J. Videnka Image: Courtesy Photo

Timothy J. Videnka, Chief Investment Officer and principal of Forza Wealth Management, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the Certified Financial Planner™ and CFP® certification marks. Videnka, 42, is now one of the fewer than 1 percent of financial advisors in the U.S. that hold both the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and CFP designations. He has been a professional in the financial services industry for 20 years and works with clients throughout Sarasota and across the U.S.