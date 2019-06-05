Bar Karaoke, a Wine Tasting and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Thursday, June 6

A little competition always pairs well with a good meal, and so Laurel Oak Country Club is hosting bingo every week this summer. $1 gets you entry into the game, while shrimp cocktail and sharing plates are available all night long. Food orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the day before. (If the Laurel Oak location is too far away, there's always 3 Keys Brewing in Bradenton, which hosts its own bar bingo on Thursday nights.)

Bust out the talents normally reserved for solo shower concerts and bring them to The Mable. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m., complete with a stage and mic, to make you feel like the real deal. Also included is a full menu of local brews on tap.

Friday, June 7

Local favorite Rudolph's wants to teach its customers how to make a standout drink at home. The restaurant's master mixologist will provide step-by-step instructions on craft beverages, from the right ingredients to the perfect garnish. Discounted drinks will be offered, and the admission to this class is free. Space is limited, so make a reservation here.

Saturday, June 8

Whether a newbie to the wine world or a seasoned connoisseur, that next best wine is always right around the corner. Michael's Wine Cellar is hosting its monthly Open House Wine Tasting, starting at 2 p.m. Sample dozens of wines from around the world, and mingle with fellows fans of fermentation. Light bites will also be served. Tickets are $10.