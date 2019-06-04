Team Tony Cancer Foundation Names New Development Director

Melissa Ferlazzo Image: Courtesy Photo

The Team Tony Cancer Foundation, a Sarasota-based nonprofit organization that provides free peer-to-peer cancer support and resources to cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers in the local community, recently appointed Melissa Ferlazzo as its development director. In her new role, Ferlazzo will handle the day-to-day fundraising and development operations of the nonprofit. She will also coordinate special events, spearhead grants and grant writing and supervise donor relations and volunteer recruitment.

Before joining the Team Tony Cancer Foundation, Ferlazzo served as the director of programs for Junior Achievement. She was responsible for the implementation of elementary, middle and high school programs, which impacted more than 4,000 students annually. Ferlazzo has also held positions as a copywriter and a teacher in the Hillsborough County School District and at Goddard School.