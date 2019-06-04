Sarasota YMCA Achievers Program Awards College Scholarships

Sarasota YMCA Achievers scholarships were awarded to recent high school graduates. Front row, left to right: Yesenia Williams, Jada Robinson, Brentaya Reed, Asheley Mayes, Destiny Hugine, Zhameera Fuller, Suzette Dimas and Moenasia Beall. Back row, left to right: Eric Vega, Madison Sosa, Reggie Perry, Liam Ordonez, Diamond Sutton-Ireland, Todd Bellamy and Bryson Gregory. Not pictured: Emily Arenas-Castillo, Kiara Harris, Travis Matthews, Zykeil Matthews, and Consuelo Quintana. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota YMCA Achievers program recently awarded college scholarships to 20 high school graduates, as well as 15 college students who participate in the Achievers program. More than 150 community members—including the scholarship recipients and their families, YMCA and community leaders, YMCA advisory council members, and Achiever program participants—were in attendance for the celebration breakfast, which took place at Michael’s On East. The Achievers program empowers students to set and achieve goals in both their educational and personal lives, encouraging continuous growth in the areas of personal development, college preparation, community service and leadership, cultural enrichment, and career options. The program, which has served the community for 28 years, is open to all middle and high school students in Sarasota County.

Special honors were accorded to program volunteer Izzy Laguerre, Booker High School principal Dr. Rachel Shelley, and recent graduate Madison Sosa. Reggie and TaNieka Perry, Victor and Maritza Sosa, and Naquila Gregory were recognized for encouraging their children's involvement in Achievers activities.

Sponsors of the Achievers program include Publix Super Markets Charities, Sarasota County, and United Way Suncoast. For more information, go to sarasotaymca.org/achievers.