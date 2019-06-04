  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Preview

Sarasota Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductors for the Coming Season

Conductors from around the country and the globe will lead the orchestra in concerts featuring Mozart, Mahler, Dvorak and more.

By Kay Kipling 6/4/2019 at 12:30pm

Seattle Symphony conductor laureate Gerard Schwarz

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

The Sarasota Orchestra’s 2019-20 season will tune up starting in September with performances from two of its five concert series, but perhaps the biggest excitement will center on the nine guest conductors visiting town following the departure of music director Anu Tali. Some of those conductors are in the running to replace her, but audiences won’t necessarily know which ones.

That shouldn’t keep them from enjoying the new faces at the podium. Among them: Seattle Symphony conductor laureate Gerard Schwarz, who leads off the Masterworks Series Nov. 8, 9 and 10 with guest pianist Lise de la Salle. On the program are R. Strauss’ Don Juan, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6.

He’s followed by Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra music director JoAnn Falletta (with guest violinist Alexi Kenney), who conducts Elgar’s In the South, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and Respighi’s Fountains of Rome and Roman Festivals, Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Then Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra music director Steven Sloane leads the orchestra, and guest pianist Shai Wosner, on Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (The Titan), Jan. 17, 18 and 19.

Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra music director Steven Sloane

Image: Christoph Fein

"Chang Plays Dvorak," featuring violinist Sarah Chang on the composer’s Violin Concerto, also offers works by Debussy and Janacek, Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1 and 2, as Seattle Symphony music director Ludovic Morlot takes the podium. Cellist Joshua Roman and violinist Simone Porter are conducted by BBC Concert Orchestra principal conductor Bramwell Tovey, Feb. 21, 22 and 23, on works by Berlioz, Brahms and Walton (Symphony No. 1).

Masterworks welcomes Boston Pops Orchestra conductor Keith Lockhart and acclaimed pianist Jeremy Denk March 12, 13, 14 and 15, as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra are program highlights. And Louisville Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams joins guest violinist Blake Pouliot and the orchestra for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 and Copland’s Symphony No. 3, April 3, 4 and 5.

Guest conductors also take the lead in the Discover Beethoven Series, bookending the Masterworks season with performances Sept. 28 and 29 (Grand Rapids Symphony music director Marcelo Lehninger) and May 2 and 3 (Pro Musica Chamber Orchestra music director David Danzmayr).

Grand Rapids Symphony music director Marcelo Lehninger

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

In addition, the season’s Pops Series highlights music from the stage and screen, starting in January; the Chamber Series commences Sept. 12 and continues through April 19; and the Great Escapes Series offers pops and light classics with commentary by the conductors, October through March. And a special mid-season concert explores the work of Beethoven with Sarasota Music Festival Director Jeffrey Kahane, including a performance of the composer’s Symphony No. 3 (Eroica) on Feb. 6.

Subscriptions are on sale now; single concert tickets go on sale to the public in September. For complete ticket and schedule information, go to sarasotaorchestra.org.

Filed under
sarasota orchestra
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Brunch Fitness

Five Great Sarasota Brunches

10:44am By Judi Gallagher

Show business

Your New Sushi Splurge: 'Ultimate Omakase'

06/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime and the Living is Easy

Five Reasons to Love Sarasota Summers

05/30/2019 By Staff

One of a Kind

Here's What Makes the Piada, an Italian Street Food, So Special

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductors for the Coming Season

12:30pm By Kay Kipling

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

11:55am By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 30-June 5

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

It's Lit

Bookstore1 Sarasota Wants to Celebrate Walt Whitman's 200th Birthday With You

05/30/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Market forces

New Detwiler's Farm Market Will Open in South Sarasota

05/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Spa

Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

05/16/2019 By Staff

Bag Lady

How BSWANKY, a Line of High-End Handbags, Helps Immigrant Women

05/13/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Architecture

Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

06/03/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Andrew Tanner Joins Peter G. Laughlin Group

05/31/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Siesta Key Landmark

05/31/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Ringling College Students Recognized in National Lighting Design Competition

05/30/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Education

Sarasota YMCA Achievers Program Awards College Scholarships

12:57pm By Staff

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

11:55am By Hanna Powers

New Hires

Team Tony Cancer Foundation Names New Development Director

11:05am By Staff

Nonprofits

Embracing Our Differences Names Two to Board of Directors

11:04am Photography by Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

11:55am By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Health

Dr. Moya L. Alfonso Named New Executive Director of We Care Manatee, Inc.

05/31/2019 By Staff

Health

Sarasota's RPS Diagnostics Merges With California Company

05/29/2019 By Staff

Bionic Sight

A Local Ophthalmologist Uses New Technology to Restore Vision in Patients With Dry Macular Degeneration

05/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe