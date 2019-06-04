Embracing Our Differences Names Two to Board of Directors

Linda Poteat-Brown Image: Courtesy Photo

Dennis McGillicuddy, co-founder and board chair of Embracing Our Differences, announced recently that the organization has named Linda Poteat-Brown and Kaley Wisner to its board of directors.

Kaley Wisner Image: Courtesy Photo

Linda Poteat-Brown is the daughter of one of Embracing Our Difference's founding members, Carol Poteat-Buchanan, who died in 2018. She is the director of human resources at Easter Seals Southwest Florida and has nearly four decades of experience in the areas of marketing, event planning and human resources. Kaley Wisner, a 10th-grade student at Pine View School, is a member of The Boys & Girls Club’s Students Take Active Roles (STAR) Leadership Training program. She has attended Embracing Our Differences’ events and exhibits for the past eight years and has participated in the student docent program for the organization’s outdoor exhibit at Bayfront Park.

Embracing Our Differences board of directors now includes Dennis McGillicuddy, chair; Graci McGillicuddy, vice-chair; Richard Bergman, secretary/treasurer; and Larry Lev, Linda Poteat-Brown, John Weber, Sarah Wertheimer, Chief Judge Charles E. Williams and Kaley Wisner.