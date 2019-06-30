Tiger Bay Club to Discuss Vaccinations at July 11 Luncheon

At its July 11 luncheon, the Sarasota Tiger Bay Club will discuss vaccinations with a panel of speakers including Michael Drennon, Disease Intervention Services Program chair, Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County; Dr. Gary Kompothecras, chiropractor and founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY; Anne Carrion Toale, immediate past president of the Vaccine Injured Petitioners Bar Association; and Dr. Luis Montes, pediatrician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The panel will be moderated by Kevin Cooper, vice president of communications and strategic initiatives at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, and Tiger Bay board vice chair and chair of program committee. Only 90 percent of children of kindergarten age in Sarasota County have been vaccinated, the lowest rate of any county in the state and significantly below the goal of 95 percent needed to ensure that diseases like measles remain dormant.

The luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Michael's On East and is $27 for members and $32 for non-members. Reservations are required; for more information, click here.