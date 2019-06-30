  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Essential Intelligence

Sea Turtle Nesting Season is Back on Florida's Gulf Coast

Sea turtles have been swimming the world’s oceans for 100 million years, but today their future is precarious.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 6/30/2019 at 6:03pm Published in the July 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

A baby sea turtle makes its way to the ocean.

Image: Shutterstock

Sea turtles have been swimming the world’s oceans for 100 million years, but today their future is precarious. Sea turtles can get caught in the nets of the global fishing industry, are hunted for meat, eggs and leather, and are losing beachside nesting areas because of uncontrolled coastal development. Almost all sea turtle nesting in the United States takes place in Florida between May and October, and both Sarasota and Manatee counties are hotbeds of sea turtle reproduction.

Our Species

Five different types of sea turtles nest on Florida beaches: the loggerhead, the green turtle, the leatherback, the hawksbill and the Kemp’s ridley. Loggerheads are far and away the most commonly spotted sea turtles in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

After Dark

Most female sea turtles return to the same beach year after year to nest, crawling out of the water at nighttime, digging a nest with their flippers and then laying between 80 and 120 eggs. Incubation takes roughly two months. It is estimated that only one in 1,000 baby turtles will survive to adulthood.

The 2018 Drop

The number of sea turtle nests observed on local beaches plummeted last year due to red tide and other harmful algal blooms. Researchers spotted just 6,090 loggerhead nests in Sarasota County in 2018, compared to 7,589 in 2017 and 8,276 in 2016. An estimated 116 sea turtles were either killed or left stranded by red tide in Sarasota County alone during last year’s bloom.

Turn Out the Lights

Turtles only nest in the dark and avoid beaches with artificial lighting, which can often lead them to nest in dangerous stretches of sand. Also, when baby turtles hatch, lights can disorient them and encourage them to crawl away from the water, rather than toward it. If you live near the beach, cut off your outdoor lights during nesting season. Indoors, install blinds, tint or window film.

Other Threats

Erosion, seawalls and even sandcastles and beach umbrellas can also lead to greater sea turtle deaths by creating obstacles babies must navigate before reaching the water.

Sex Change

Because the sex of a baby turtle is determined by the temperature of the sand in which the egg incubates, climate change is expected to skew the ratio between male and female turtles toward more females.

Step Up

Each summer, Mote Marine Laboratory scientists, interns and volunteers patrol 35 miles of beaches from Longboat Key to Venice for signs of sea turtle nests. Want to help out? Visit mote.org.

Filed under
Sea turtles
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shack Attack

Shake Shack Has Arrived at The Mall at UTC

06/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Lemon Tree Kitchen Serves 'Clean' Cuisine in the Former Louies Modern

06/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Smoke shop

A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

06/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

06/26/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Grants

Perlman Music Program Suncoast Receives $20,000 Grant from The Exchange

06/30/2019 By Staff

Review

FST's Ethel Waters: His Eye Is on the Sparrow Heats Up the Keating

06/30/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

The Ringling's Art of Performance Showcases International Artists

06/28/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Improv Festival Is Back to Entertain This Summer

06/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum's Palm Avenue Penthouse

06/28/2019 By Robert Plunket

Rankings

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent Ranked Among Top Latino Agents in the U.S.

06/28/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

06/27/2019 By Staff

Rankings

ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

06/26/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Flashback

Flashback: Celery Fields, 1930s

06/30/2019 By Kay Kipling

Tiger Bay

Tiger Bay Club to Discuss Vaccinations at July 11 Luncheon

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

Grants

Goodwill Receives Grant to Assist Individuals With Barriers to Employment

06/30/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Elects Board Members

06/30/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Tiger Bay

Tiger Bay Club to Discuss Vaccinations at July 11 Luncheon

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota Doctor Among First to Earn ‘Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Expert’ Designation

06/30/2019 Photography by Staff

New Hires

Blake Medical Center Names Lisa Nummi Chief Operating Officer

06/30/2019 By Staff

Brain Health

Brain Health Initiative Secures $1.4 Million in Funding to Advance in Lakewood Ranch

06/28/2019 Photography by Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe