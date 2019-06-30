Perlman Music Program Suncoast Receives $20,000 Grant from The Exchange

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast was awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 from The Exchange last month. The funds will help support three programs presented by Perlman Suncoast throughout its 2019-2020 season, including "PMP Alumni: In Schools," "PMP Alumni: Around Town," and "Super Strings." The Exchange has awarded over $8 million in grants and scholarships since its inception in 1962 to support the arts in Manatee and Sarasota counties. With more than 260 volunteers and 5,000 consignors, all of the scholarship and grant monies are generated through sales at its retail store in downtown Sarasota.