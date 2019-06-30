Blake Medical Center Names Lisa Nummi Chief Operating Officer

Lisa Nummi Image: Courtesy Photo

Blake Medical Center has named Lisa Nummi its chief operating officer. In her role, she will be responsible for the day to day operation of the hospital. Nummi comes to Blake from HCA’s Sunrise Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, a 690-bed, acute-care hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she also served as COO. She has a 30-year tenure in hospitals and health systems, and holds a nursing degree from the University of Tampa, a MBA from South University and a doctorate of nursing practice from Case Western Reserve. She is actively licensed in the state of Florida and nationally board-certified as a family nurse practitioner.