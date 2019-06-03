Sarasota Police Department to Host Community Barbecue

The Sarasota Police Department, in partnership with the City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation, invites the community to a free "Blue + You BBQ" on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1-3:30 p.m. at Gillespie Park, 710 N. Osprey Avenue, Sarasota. It’s an opportunity for residents to come out, grab a bite to eat and meet local police officers. This event is the first of several community barbecues that will be held over the next year throughout the City of Sarasota. There will be free food, juice, water, face painting, and family-friendly games and prizes provided by the City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation. There will also be police vehicles on display.

Future community barbecue events are scheduled for October 1, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Police headquarters, January 2020 at Arlington Park, and April 2020 at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.