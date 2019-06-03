Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

With the increase in measles cases across the U.S., the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging Floridians and visitors who have not been immunized to get vaccinated. Although measles was thought to be eradicated in the United States in 2000, the disease has reappeared in recent months in the form of outbreaks (three ore more cases) in several states. As of May 30, 2019, two measles cases have been reported to the Florida Department of Health, but there have been 971 cases nationwide. Only 90 percent of children of kindergarten age in Sarasota County have been vaccinated, the lowest rate of any county in the state and significantly below the goal of 95 percent needed to ensure that the disease remains dormant.

Sarasota's Department of Health office offers immunizations for the entire family; click here for locations and hours of operation.