Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

Omeza's new headquarters at 25 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota. Image: Courtesy Photo

Skincare and wound-management company Omeza recently moved into a Sarasota School of Architecture building in downtown Sarasota, located at 25 S. Osprey Ave. The company leased the 2,000-square-foot building in its entirety, providing a stylish new headquarters for its growing executive team. It was designed in 1957 by architect Victor Lundy; using sharply angled, exposed trusses, he maximized window exposure to street traffic for commercial benefit. The move enables Omeza to comfortably accommodate visits from vendors and other partners, store product samples, and host board meetings on-site.

Omeza leased the property from 25 Osprey Avenue South LLC. Jag Grewal and Amy MacDougall of Ian Black Real Estate handled the transaction.