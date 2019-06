Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

Russell H. Samson Image: Courtesy Photo

Russell H. Samson, M.D., F.A.C.S., D.F.S.V.S., R.V.T., received the “Excellence in Teaching” award at this year’s Florida Vascular Society's Scientific Sessions in Hollywood, Florida. Samson is a clinical professor of surgery at Florida State University Medical School and a senior surgeon at Sarasota Vascular Specialties. A recognized name both in private practice and academics, Samson has written 98 scientific papers and 27 textbook chapters related to vascular surgery.