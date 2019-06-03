City Begins Remodeling Project at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park

As of June 3, the city will begin work on a remodeling project on the restrooms and the main pavilion at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Newtown. The project will take approximately four months days to complete and will include ADA accessibility improvements, facility upgrades and new paint. During construction, the restrooms and main pavilion will be closed to the public; however, the park will remain open. The park is located at 2523 Cocoanut Ave, Sarasota.