Women outnumber men in Sarasota and Manatee

52.3 Percentage of Sarasota County population that is female

51.7 Percentage of Manatee County population that is female

Florida ranks high for number of women-owned businesses

No. 1 Florida’s 2019 rank in the U.S. in growth of number of women-owned firms since 1998

No. 5 Florida’s rank in the U.S. for number of women-owned businesses

In Sarasota, 32.2% of businesses are women-owned.

In Manatee, 37.1% of businesses are women-owned.

In Florida, 38.5% of businesses are women-owned.

The pay gap is smaller for Florida women

80 Cents The average amount U.S. women are paid for every dollar paid to U.S. men, amounting to an annual gender wage gap of $10,086

87 Cents The average amount Florida women are paid for every dollar paid to U.S. men

63 Cents The pay gap for black women in the U.S.

54 Cents The pay gap for Hispanic women in the U.S.

Women’s Median Annual Earnings....

U.S. $40,000

Florida $35,000 (ranked 38th among U.S. states for women’s earnings)

Sarasota $36,327

Manatee $36,269

Florida ranks low in women’s labor force participation rate (2016)

Florida

Women: 53.7% (Ranked 48th in the nation)

Sarasota

Women: 44.9%

Men: 53.4%

Manatee

Women: 49.7%

Men: 58.3%

Florida is the worst state in the nation for health insurance coverage for women

U.S.

Women 18-64 with health insurance: 85.4%

Florida

78.3%

Sarasota

77%

Manatee

75%

Florida also ranks low for percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher, aged 25-plus

Florida

Women: 26.7% (ranked 38th in the nation)

Sarasota

Women: 28.5%

Men: 34.2%

Manatee

Women: 26.1%

Men 29.1%

Births to unwed mothers is high

Sarasota County

2,930 Average annual number of births in Sarasota County

44.7% Of all births are to unwed mothers

Manatee County

3,486 Average annual number of births in Manatee County

50.7% of births are to unwed mothers

Florida

47.2% Of births are to unwed mothers

Politics Registration*

Women make up 52.16% of Sarasota County registered voters

Men make up 44.60%

*3.24% of voters are registered as other gender

Party affiliation*

18%, or 57,434 women are registered Democrats

16%, or 36,652 men are registered Democrats

21%, or 67,714 women are registered Republicans

20%, or 64,887 men, are registered Republicans

*These percentages do not include no party or other party affiliations. The total number of registered voters in Sarasota County is 317,814. Numbers are from April 2019.

Sources: Census.Gov; “The Status of Women in Florida by County,” published April 2018; Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections