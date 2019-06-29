  1. Features
  2. Six Women Shaping Our Region—and Our World

Stats

Women Outnumber Men in Sarasota and Manatee

But healthcare for women in Florida is the worst in the U.S., and women in Florida still only make 87 cents for every dollar paid to U.S. men.

6/29/2019 at 10:05pm Published in the July 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Shutterstock

Women outnumber men in Sarasota and Manatee

52.3 Percentage of Sarasota County population that is female

51.7 Percentage of Manatee County population that is female 

Florida ranks high for number of women-owned businesses

No. 1 Florida’s 2019 rank in the U.S. in growth of number of women-owned firms since 1998

No. 5 Florida’s rank in the U.S. for number of women-owned businesses

In Sarasota, 32.2% of businesses are women-owned.

In Manatee, 37.1% of businesses are women-owned.

In Florida, 38.5% of businesses are women-owned.

The pay gap is smaller for Florida women

80 Cents The average amount U.S. women are paid for every dollar paid to U.S. men, amounting to an annual gender wage gap of $10,086

87 Cents  The average amount Florida women are paid for every dollar paid to U.S. men

63 Cents The pay gap for black women in the U.S.

54 Cents The pay gap for Hispanic women in the U.S.

Women’s Median Annual Earnings....

U.S. $40,000

Florida $35,000 (ranked 38th among U.S. states for women’s earnings)

Sarasota $36,327

Manatee $36,269

Florida ranks low in women’s labor force participation rate (2016)

Florida

Women: 53.7% (Ranked 48th in the nation)

Sarasota

Women: 44.9%
Men: 53.4%

Manatee

Women: 49.7%
Men: 58.3%

Florida is the worst state in the nation for health insurance coverage for women

U.S.

Women 18-64 with health  insurance: 85.4% 

Florida

78.3%

Sarasota

77%

Manatee

75%

Florida also ranks low for percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher, aged 25-plus

Florida

Women: 26.7% (ranked 38th in the nation)

Sarasota

Women: 28.5%

Men: 34.2% 

Manatee

Women: 26.1%

Men 29.1%

Births to unwed mothers is high

Sarasota County

2,930 Average annual number of births in Sarasota County

44.7% Of all births are to unwed mothers

Manatee County

3,486 Average annual number of births in Manatee County

50.7% of births are to unwed mothers

Florida

47.2% Of births are to unwed mothers

Politics Registration*

Women make up 52.16% of Sarasota County registered voters

Men make up 44.60%

*3.24% of voters are registered as other gender

Party affiliation*

18%, or 57,434 women are registered Democrats

16%, or 36,652 men are registered Democrats

21%, or 67,714 women are registered Republicans

20%, or 64,887 men, are registered Republicans

*These percentages do not include no party or other party affiliations. The total number of registered voters in Sarasota County is 317,814. Numbers are from April 2019.

Sources: Census.Gov; “The Status of Women in Florida by County,” published April 2018; Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections

Filed under
gender equality
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Six Women Shaping Our Region—and Our World

Emma González Has Become the Face of the Gun-Control Movement

González is a rising sophomore at New College of Florida.

Christina Unkel Believes in the Power of Sports

She is one of only three FIFA-licensed female referees who represent the United States Soccer Federation in the U.S., Canada and across South America and the Caribbean—even as far away as China.

Cynthia Heil Came to Town to Tackle Red Tide

"In a year we hope to have found and begin testing a compound that can mitigate red tide."

Heather Kasten Brings Change to the Chamber

“The chamber turns 100 in 2020. I’ve heard from other women that this is a game-changer.”

Elizabeth Moore Protects Florida Lands Through Philanthropy

The conservationist and philanthropist works to ensure that children today, and in the future, can experience nature the way she did.

Stevie Freeman-Montes Is Determined to Help Sarasota Face Climate Change

“I’m trying to facilitate a process of figuring this out together.”

Eat & Drink

Review

Umbrellas 1296 Delivers Affordable Eats in a Fashionable Downtown Space

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hot Chicken

Daily Bird Specializes in Ultra-Crunchy Fried Poultry

05/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Smoke shop

A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

06/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

06/26/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Business

First Watch Selects Manatee County for Site of New Headquarters

06/25/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Sounds of Summer

There’s Something New at This Year’s Long-Running Sarasota Music Festival

05/22/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Fills Riverwalk Once More This December

06/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

The Ringling's Art of Performance Showcases International Artists

06/28/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Improv Festival Is Back to Entertain This Summer

06/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

The Meadows Cup Benefits Easter Seals Southwest Florida

06/27/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: June 27-July 4

06/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Shop Local

'Buy Local' Campaign Kicks Off On Memorial Day

05/22/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Going Modern

How to Rescue an Out-of-Date Home

05/27/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $580,000 Can Buy in Bradenton

05/30/2019

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum's Palm Avenue Penthouse

06/28/2019 By Robert Plunket

Rankings

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent Ranked Among Top Latino Agents in the U.S.

06/28/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

06/27/2019 By Staff

Rankings

ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

06/26/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Making Waves

Six Women Shaping Our Region—and Our World

06/29/2019 By Pam Daniel, Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, and Kay Kipling

Stats

Women Outnumber Men in Sarasota and Manatee

06/29/2019

Making Waves

Stevie Freeman-Montes Is Determined to Help Sarasota Face Climate Change

06/28/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Government

County Administrators Will Discuss What’s Ahead for Sarasota-Manatee

06/28/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Brain Health

Brain Health Initiative Secures $1.4 Million in Funding to Advance in Lakewood Ranch

06/28/2019 Photography by Staff

Health

Sarasota’s Hep A Outbreak: What You Need to Know

06/28/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Grants

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards More Than $650,000 in Grants

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fab and Bougie

We Tried It: Three Boutique Fitness Trends Popular in Sarasota

06/26/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe