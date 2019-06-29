Stats
Women Outnumber Men in Sarasota and Manatee
But healthcare for women in Florida is the worst in the U.S., and women in Florida still only make 87 cents for every dollar paid to U.S. men.
52.3 Percentage of Sarasota County population that is female
51.7 Percentage of Manatee County population that is female
Florida ranks high for number of women-owned businesses
No. 1 Florida’s 2019 rank in the U.S. in growth of number of women-owned firms since 1998
No. 5 Florida’s rank in the U.S. for number of women-owned businesses
In Sarasota, 32.2% of businesses are women-owned.
In Manatee, 37.1% of businesses are women-owned.
In Florida, 38.5% of businesses are women-owned.
The pay gap is smaller for Florida women
80 Cents The average amount U.S. women are paid for every dollar paid to U.S. men, amounting to an annual gender wage gap of $10,086
87 Cents The average amount Florida women are paid for every dollar paid to U.S. men
63 Cents The pay gap for black women in the U.S.
54 Cents The pay gap for Hispanic women in the U.S.
Women’s Median Annual Earnings....
U.S. $40,000
Florida $35,000 (ranked 38th among U.S. states for women’s earnings)
Sarasota $36,327
Manatee $36,269
Florida ranks low in women’s labor force participation rate (2016)
Florida
Women: 53.7% (Ranked 48th in the nation)
Sarasota
Women: 44.9%
Men: 53.4%
Manatee
Women: 49.7%
Men: 58.3%
Florida is the worst state in the nation for health insurance coverage for women
U.S.
Women 18-64 with health insurance: 85.4%
Florida
78.3%
Sarasota
77%
Manatee
75%
Florida also ranks low for percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher, aged 25-plus
Florida
Women: 26.7% (ranked 38th in the nation)
Sarasota
Women: 28.5%
Men: 34.2%
Manatee
Women: 26.1%
Men 29.1%
Births to unwed mothers is high
Sarasota County
2,930 Average annual number of births in Sarasota County
44.7% Of all births are to unwed mothers
Manatee County
3,486 Average annual number of births in Manatee County
50.7% of births are to unwed mothers
Florida
47.2% Of births are to unwed mothers
Politics Registration*
Women make up 52.16% of Sarasota County registered voters
Men make up 44.60%
*3.24% of voters are registered as other gender
Party affiliation*
18%, or 57,434 women are registered Democrats
16%, or 36,652 men are registered Democrats
21%, or 67,714 women are registered Republicans
20%, or 64,887 men, are registered Republicans
*These percentages do not include no party or other party affiliations. The total number of registered voters in Sarasota County is 317,814. Numbers are from April 2019.
Sources: Census.Gov; “The Status of Women in Florida by County,” published April 2018; Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections