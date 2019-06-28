Neuro Challenge Names Tammy Taylor as Business Development Manager

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s recently named Tammy Taylor its business development manager, a newly created position that will manage Neuro Challenge’s earned income opportunities, including the Parkinson's Expo—the largest Parkinson’s educational forum in the U.S. Taylor will be responsible for maintaining existing partnerships and overseeing the development of strategic collaborations with hospitals, universities and other organizations that support Neuro Challenge’s mission of improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. Over the course of her career, Taylor has held several senior management positions in the personal and business banking sectors, where she was responsible for teams of consumer and business specialists with an emphasis on business development.